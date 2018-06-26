Please Leave – Rangers Fans React As Star Vows To Learn From Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has said he wants to make the most of playing under Steven Gerrard and the club's fans have reacted to his comments.



Halliday, a lifelong fan of the Rangers, is living his boyhood dream of playing for the club, but some supporters are not happy with the fact that he is still on the books at Ibrox.











Sent out on a season-long loan to Gabala last summer, the Azerbaijani club terminated the deal in January 2018. Rangers fan Dave Tripney took to Twitter as he asked the player to leave the club, while another user Montezuma Murphy was sceptical.



Andy, please leave.🙏 — Dave (@DTripney) June 24, 2018

Halliday is staying??? — Montezuma Murphy (@MurphyMontezuma) June 24, 2018



Mack acknowleged Halliday being a diehard fan, but he also thinks that the midfielder is 'not good enough' to be a Rangers player and even accused him of taking wages from a more deserving player.

Andy…………….goiny accept the fact your not good enough to play at this club? I know your rangers in the blood etc but ur effectively just stealing a wage now. Good luck with the rest of your career though. 👍🏻 — Mack (@Pureskill1) June 24, 2018



Richard Mckinstray opined that is it only a matter of time before the player leaves and all the hatred towards him is unjustified.



Halliday will go when first decent offer comes in, he prob knows that. Still on books so club will be keeping him fit till the inevitable happens. Abuse on here is bang out of order though — richard mckinstray (@Richymck3) June 25, 2018

Scott Mchatton believes Halliday is not up to the standards that are expected at the club, but he commended the player for his passion, while David was more scathing in his remarks, calling the player 'rotten'.



Meanwhile, Keir Davidson's priority was knowing the right type of boots for a midfielder.



Plenty RFC passion ! But not up to the level and standards RFC will require this season.. — scott mchatton (@sjm5100) June 24, 2018

More life’s than a cat. Honestly the lad is rotten. — David Nimmo (@Nimsay1872) June 24, 2018