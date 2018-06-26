XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/06/2018 - 12:56 BST

Please Leave – Rangers Fans React As Star Vows To Learn From Steven Gerrard

 




Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has said he wants to make the most of playing under Steven Gerrard and the club's fans have reacted to his comments.

Halliday, a lifelong fan of the Rangers, is living his boyhood dream of playing for the club, but some supporters are not happy with the fact that he is still on the books at Ibrox.




Sent out on a season-long loan to Gabala last summer, the Azerbaijani club terminated the deal in January 2018. Rangers fan Dave Tripney took to Twitter as he asked the player to leave the club, while another user Montezuma Murphy was sceptical.
 

 


Mack acknowleged Halliday being a diehard fan, but he also thinks that the midfielder is 'not good enough' to be a Rangers player and even accused him of taking wages from a more deserving player.

 

 

 


Richard Mckinstray opined that is it only a matter of time before the player leaves and all the hatred towards him is unjustified.
 

 

Scott Mchatton believes Halliday is not up to the standards that are expected at the club, but he commended the player for his passion, while David was more scathing in his remarks, calling the player 'rotten'.

Meanwhile, Keir Davidson's priority was knowing the right type of boots for a midfielder.
 

 

 

 

 

 