26/06/2018 - 14:29 BST

Quick Exit – Juventus Lodge Enquiry For Chelsea Winter Window Signing

 




Juventus have lodged an enquiry over the availability of Chelsea wing-back Emerson Palmieri. 

The Bianconeri want to strengthen in the full-back area and have been assessing a number of possibilities.




The Italian champions have, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, made an enquiry about Emerson as they weigh up their options.

No negotiations have started, but Juventus' enquiry shows they hold a serious interest in the attack-minded full-back.
 


Emerson only joined Chelsea in the winter transfer window earlier this year, arriving at Stamford Bridge from Roma.

Juventus are well aware of his qualities due to his time in Serie A, though it is unclear whether Chelsea will consider selling.


The decision may come down to former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to become the new Chelsea manager soon.

Emerson managed just five Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season, but does have a contract with the Blues running until 2022.
 