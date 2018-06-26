XRegister
26/06/2018 - 13:24 BST

Rafael Benitez At St. James’ Park For Meetings With Newcastle United Officials

 




Rafael Benitez has arrived at St. James' Park for talks with Newcastle United officials. 

The Magpies are not due to report for pre-season training until next week, but Benitez was spotted by fans heading into St. James' Park.




According to the Chronicle, Benitez is at Newcastle's ground for a meeting with club officials to discuss how the summer has gone so far.

Newcastle are working on deals as they look to strengthen Benitez's squad and the Spaniard looks to be playing a key role in pushing matters forward.
 


Newcastle look set to lose Mikel Merino, with Real Sociedad in pole position to secure his signature, while they are loaning out youngster Sean Longstaff to Portsmouth in a bid to kick on his development.

The Magpies are expected to make signings, but have yet to deliver the transfer breakthrough that fans have been hoping for.


Fans will hope that Benitez's presence at St. James' Park means that big things are close to happening for the club.

Newcastle have been offered Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, who is available for transfer, while Reds hitman Danny Ings could also be on the move.
 