Roma Star Kostas Manolas Adopts Loyal Stance Over Chelsea Interest

Kostas Manolas will not put pressure on Roma to sell him and is not keen to use his release clause at the club, despite interest from Chelsea.



Chelsea have been looking at a swoop for the centre-back as they bid to reinforce the ranks for Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to succeed Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.











The Blues are aware that Manolas has a release clause of between €36m and €38m in his contract at Roma.



But, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Manolas is not keen to have his release clause activated as he is not pushing to leave the Stadio Olimpico.





Manolas knows he would earn more at Chelsea but, after rejecting a lucrative move to Zenit St. Petersburg a year ago, is less concerned by the financial aspect.



It is claimed if the Greek does leave Roma then he is determined it should not be through the back door.



Manolas would want to see Chelsea and Roma reach an agreement.



He is also keen to put no pressure on Roma to sell him and has been in touch by phone with sporting director Monchi.

