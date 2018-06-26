XRegister
06 October 2016

26/06/2018 - 11:39 BST

There Will Be No Problems – Arsenal Linked La Liga Star Confident of Penning New Contract

 




Arsenal linked midfielder Asier Illarramendi has given a clear signal that he has no intention of leaving Real Sociedad this summer and revealed he is not expecting any problems when it comes to negotiating a new contract. 

New Gunners boss Unai Emery has been linked with a potential swoop for Illarramendi as he looks to continue to reinforce the ranks at the Emirates Stadium.




But Real Sociedad, who are well aware that the midfielder's release clause of €35m is well within reach for a number of clubs, want to lock him down on a new deal with a higher termination figure.

And they have been given every encouragement by the former Real Madrid star that he will not be leaving.
 


Asked about contract talks by Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo, Illarramendi replied: "We are talking about it. I'm very happy.

"Since I returned I've been very happy. I feel important and that's priceless.


"The intention of Real and myself is to continue [together] for many years.

"There will be no problems [reaching an agreement]."

Illarramendi, 28, made 44 appearances for Real Sociedad last season, contributing with seven goals and six assists.

His current contract with the Spanish outfit runs until the summer of 2021; he returned to the club from Real Madrid in 2015.
 