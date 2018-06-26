This Is What Andrea Radrizzani Told Me When He Called Me – Leeds United Star Pontus Jansson

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has revealed that Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani called him personally following his World Cup performance for Sweden against South Korea.



Jansson played all 90 minutes of Sweden's 1-0 win over the Koreans and his performance met with praise, though he was then dropped for his country's 2-1 defeat against Germany on Saturday.











Radrizzani took note of his Leeds star turning on the style on the biggest stage of all and Jansson has revealed a phone call from the Italian businessman.



"He praised me and was proud of my efforts", Jansson told Swedish outlet fotbollskanalen.





"[He said] that I did good and showed myself.



"He said that I am the only one from Leeds who is at the World Cup and he is proud and happy about it", the centre-back added.



Jansson will be hoping the Sweden coach turns back to him for the country's final World Cup group clash, which comes against Mexico on Wednesday.



While Radrizzani is proud Jansson is representing Leeds at the World Cup, the Whites owner will no doubt be aware that good performances from the defender in the shop window could lead to bids for his services arriving this summer.

