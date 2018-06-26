Tottenham Hotspur Suffer Andre Gomes Blow As Barcelona Star Has Future Preference

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a big blow in the race to sign midfielder Andre Gomes from Barcelona.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been eyeing a raid on the Camp Nou for the midfielder as he ponders what life after Mousa Dembele looks like at White Hart Lane.











24-year-old Gomes made just 16 appearances over 628 minutes in La Liga for Barcelona last season and is expected to move on this summer.



Valencia are also keen on Gomes, who they sold to Barcelona in 2016.





And according to Catalan daily Sport, Gomes wants to remain within Spain.



It is claimed that he feels if he joins Valencia then he can rediscover his best form.



The news is a blow to Tottenham, but the Premier League club could still have hope as Barcelona want to sell Gomes.



Valencia meanwhile want to sign Gomes on a loan deal, rather than an outright transfer.

