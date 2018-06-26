XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/06/2018 - 11:15 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Suffer Andre Gomes Blow As Barcelona Star Has Future Preference

 




Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a big blow in the race to sign midfielder Andre Gomes from Barcelona. 

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been eyeing a raid on the Camp Nou for the midfielder as he ponders what life after Mousa Dembele looks like at White Hart Lane.




24-year-old Gomes made just 16 appearances over 628 minutes in La Liga for Barcelona last season and is expected to move on this summer.

Valencia are also keen on Gomes, who they sold to Barcelona in 2016.
 


And according to Catalan daily Sport, Gomes wants to remain within Spain.

It is claimed that he feels if he joins Valencia then he can rediscover his best form.


The news is a blow to Tottenham, but the Premier League club could still have hope as Barcelona want to sell Gomes.

Valencia meanwhile want to sign Gomes on a loan deal, rather than an outright transfer.
 