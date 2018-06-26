We’ll Never Learn – Newcastle United Fans React To Possible Mikel Merino Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Mikel Merino is claimed to be on the verge of exiting Newcastle United and the club's fans have taken to social media to react to the news.



Merino, who started his career at Osasuna, arrived at St. James Park in 2017 on loan from Borussia Dortmund, with the Magpies agreeing to a five-year permanent deal soon after. However, the 22-year-old is ready to leave after completing his first full season with the club.











With 25 appearances for the club, the midfielder is now expected to depart for Spanish shores, with Real Sociedad being the likely destination. The Chronicle broke the news of the imminent departure with Magpies fan Alex Jenks ready to escort the player out himself.



#NUFC bracing themselves for a Mikel Merino exit https://t.co/hgAIPUA5eR — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) June 26, 2018

Let him go. If his heart isn't here then I'll escort him myself — Alex Jenks (@alexj7190) June 26, 2018



Twitter user Hail to the King questioned the player's character and feels that the selling price is quite low compared to current market situation.

Doesn’t say a lot of good things about his character that he wants away already. Selling at a profit and release clauses are common in Spain, but it does feel a bit of a low value in the current market. — Hail to the King (@ShotShy) June 26, 2018



With things moving slowly at Newcastle, Raj Bithal cast his doubt on whether the club will be able to find a replacement, fearing the manager will have to rely on loan players.



Sell player for profit but we won't be able to get a replacement no doubt. Rafa will be relying on loans yet again — Raj Bithal (@Biffarinho) June 26, 2018

Rob Paterson though showed his faith in the manager and is sure that a replacement is lined up for the outgoing player, while John McHale questioned Rafael Benitez's squad management skills.



Lastly, Cameron simply gave up on the development when he opined that the club will 'never learn'.



If Ashley has allowed this over Rafa's head then the manager will likely walk. If Rafa has allowed it and has a replacement lined up then we should show some faith. No surprise it's been Bilbao & Sociedad in for him, he's a Basque, the pull will be great 👍 — Rob Paterson (@rpatz9) June 26, 2018

He apparently has a buyout clause of £10-12m or something like that. He should have been given more game time. Bring him on as a sub more often. The odd start. He’s a real talent we should have handled better. I’m not sure how great Rafa is with players outside the starting 11 — John McHale (@TheMachine1981) June 26, 2018