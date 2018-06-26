XRegister
06 October 2016

26/06/2018 - 15:24 BST

We’ll Never Learn – Newcastle United Fans React To Possible Mikel Merino Exit

 




Mikel Merino is claimed to be on the verge of exiting Newcastle United and the club's fans have taken to social media to react to the news.

Merino, who started his career at Osasuna, arrived at St. James Park in 2017 on loan from Borussia Dortmund, with the Magpies agreeing to a five-year permanent deal soon after. However, the 22-year-old is ready to leave after completing his first full season with the club.




With 25 appearances for the club, the midfielder is now expected to depart for Spanish shores, with Real Sociedad being the likely destination. The Chronicle broke the news of the imminent departure with Magpies fan Alex Jenks ready to escort the player out himself.
 

 


Twitter user Hail to the King questioned the player's character and feels that the selling price is quite low compared to current market situation.

 

 

 


With things moving slowly at Newcastle, Raj Bithal cast his doubt on whether the club will be able to find a replacement, fearing the manager will have to rely on loan players.
 

 

Rob Paterson though showed his faith in the manager and is sure that a replacement is lined up for the outgoing player, while John McHale questioned Rafael Benitez's squad management skills.

Lastly, Cameron simply gave up on the development when he opined that the club will 'never learn'.
 

 

 

 

 

 