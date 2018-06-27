XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/06/2018 - 14:34 BST

Birmingham City Taking Tough Stance As Leeds United Close In On David Stockdale

 




Leeds United are in advanced talks with goalkeeper David Stockdale, but Birmingham City are not making matters easy as the Whites aim to close out a loan. 

Blues have told Stockdale that he does not feature in their plans for next season and Garry Monk is keen for the shot-stopper to head out of the exit door.




It had been suggested that Stockdale will be a free transfer and Leeds are keen on the goalkeeper as they look to bring in a replacement for the departed Felix Wiedwald.

But Leeds are trying to agree a season-long loan deal for the goalkeeper, though they are meeting resistance from Birmingham, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


It is unclear whether Birmingham are demanding his permanent exit, especially as Blues have told the goalkeeper if he does not leave then he will be training with the youth team when he returns to the club.

Leeds, who have also been linked with a loan move for Manchester City's Angus Gunn, struggled to lock down the goalkeeping position last term.


Wiedwald came in as number 1, but lost his place due to a series of errors.

The German reclaimed it only to lose it again and Leeds finished the season with youngster Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks.
 