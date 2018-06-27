XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/06/2018 - 16:11 BST

Don’t Want Anyone To Wear Steven Gerrard’s Number – Liverpool Fans React To Naby Keita News

 




Liverpool have announced that Naby Keita will wear the number 8 shirt and officially joins the club on 1st July. 

Keita was even handed the famed No.8 shirt by the man who previously wore it at Liverpool, Reds legend Steven Gerrard.




Reds manager Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign the midfielder last summer, but had to wait for 12 months to secure his services, with Liverpool fan Mohamed Ashraf welcoming him to the club.
 

 


Twitter user, NK8Legacy, asked the club to stop as he might 'die with happiness' at the announcement, while taking a shot at Manchester United fans for having a meltdown regarding Marouane Fellaini at the same time.

 

 

 


Batubo, was left speechless at the quality of the 23-year-old as he shared a GIF of the player from his time at RB Leipzig.
 

 

Fellow Guinean and Liverpool fan Sultan de Conakry too joined in 'welcoming the king' to Anfield.

The player comes in with a lot of expectations and Jigme Namgyal underlined them for the player, but Craig wasn't pleased with the fact the someone other than Gerrard is going to wear No.8.
 

 

 

 

 

 