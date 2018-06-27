Don’t Want Anyone To Wear Steven Gerrard’s Number – Liverpool Fans React To Naby Keita News

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have announced that Naby Keita will wear the number 8 shirt and officially joins the club on 1st July.



Keita was even handed the famed No.8 shirt by the man who previously wore it at Liverpool, Reds legend Steven Gerrard.











Reds manager Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign the midfielder last summer, but had to wait for 12 months to secure his services, with Liverpool fan Mohamed Ashraf welcoming him to the club.



"It was an incredible day for me." 🔴



Naby Keita has revealed how he was left astounded when Steven Gerrard handed the No.8 jersey over to him: https://t.co/G3708QjuPH#NK8 pic.twitter.com/bFAFVFWKcx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 27, 2018

Welcome bro , sure you will show us you deserve it👍🏻👍🏻 — Mohamed Ashraf (@Mohmd_alpacino) June 27, 2018



Twitter user, NK8Legacy, asked the club to stop as he might 'die with happiness' at the announcement, while taking a shot at Manchester United fans for having a meltdown regarding Marouane Fellaini at the same time.

Please stop i will die with happiness seeing this and man utd fans having meltdown about fellani signing contract — . (@NK8Legacy) June 27, 2018



Batubo, was left speechless at the quality of the 23-year-old as he shared a GIF of the player from his time at RB Leipzig.



What did we just get 😲😲😲😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/iRw1Etp0Wk — BATUBO (@thereal_ba2bo) June 27, 2018

Fellow Guinean and Liverpool fan Sultan de Conakry too joined in 'welcoming the king' to Anfield.



The player comes in with a lot of expectations and Jigme Namgyal underlined them for the player, but Craig wasn't pleased with the fact the someone other than Gerrard is going to wear No.8.



Welcome the king 🇬🇳⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bRi5ko8cOV — Sultan de Conakry (@ABDELDJALIL224) June 27, 2018

No pressure lad. Just u gotta score some screamers. Some beauties for the kop and tackle hard some snakes and those we hate the blues and the mancs….😁😁😁 — Jigme namgyal (@Jiggy_wan21) June 27, 2018