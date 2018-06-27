Everton and Newcastle Target Meets Fenerbahce Sporting Director, Looks Turkey Bound

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce look to be leading the race to snap up Everton and Newcastle United linked striker Bas Dost this summer.



The Netherlands star has terminated his contract with Sporting Lisbon, joining the exodus of players from the Portuguese club after disgruntled fans attacked players, leading to the citing of just cause as a reason to end contracts early.











Both Everton and Newcastle have been linked with wanting to take Dost to England.



But it has emerged Fenerbahce are pushing hard to capture the former Wolfsburg man's signature and are rapidly closing on doing so.





According to Turkish daily Milliyet, Dost has met with Fenerbahce sporting director Damien Comolli and has an agreement on personal terms.



It is claimed the Yellow Canaries are now simply waiting for a final decision on Dost's contract termination with Sporting Lisbon.



The Portuguese giants signed the 29-year-old from Wolfsburg in 2016 and he has had a prolific time at the club.



Dost netted 36 goals in all competitions in his first season in Portugal, followed by 34 last term.

