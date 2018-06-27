From What I’ve Seen Steven Gerrard Will Become Managerial Great – Rangers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Nikola Katic has seen enough of Steven Gerrard at the club's pre-season training camp in Spain to predict he will go on to become a great manager.



Gerrard is guiding Rangers through pre-season having taken charge at Ibrox on 1st June.











The Liverpool legend has a strong coaching team around him, including assistant manager Gary McAllister and first team coach Michael Beale.



Katic was snapped up by Rangers earlier this summer and the centre-back is settling into life at the Gers as he works under Gerrard at the pre-season camp in Spain.





He knows all about the reputation the Liverpool legend had as a player and has backed him to be equally as dominant as a manager.



Katic told Rangers TV: "Steven Gerrard was a great player and now what I can see is he will be a great manager.



"It's a pleasure to work with him.



"He can teach me everything."



The defender was also all praise for the coaching team at Rangers, insisting they are doing all they can to help the squad progress.



"They are really good.



"They help me and the other players.



"Every step they want to help everyone."



Katic is expected to link up with another summer signing, Connor Goldson, in the centre of the Rangers defence.



He will have an early test next month when Rangers line up for the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

