I Can’t Wait To Meet Manuel Pellegrini – West Ham Star Counting Down Days To Pre-Season

West Ham United defender Pablo Zabaleta has admitted that he cannot wait for the new season to get under way and expressed his desire to work with Manuel Pellegrini again.



The Hammers, who finished 13th in the Premier League table last season, brought in Pellegrini as their manager after choosing not to keep David Moyes on at the club.











Zabaleta and Pellegrini are no strangers to each others' abilities as they worked together during their time at Manchester City.



The full-back stated that he is eagerly waiting for pre-season to start to meet his team-mates. He is also looking forward to working with Pellegrini again.





The 33-year old also stated that he has already had a fair amount of rest and now he is mentally and physically fresh to step on the field again after a tough last season.



The Argentine told the clubs official website: “I can’t wait to be back for pre-season next week and see all the lads again.



“I’m also looking forward to meeting Pellegrini again too.



“It’s been a good five weeks of rest, but now I’m mentally and physically fresh and ready to go again!”



Zabaleta will be looking to help Pellegrini in his ambition to secure European action for the Hammers through vastly improved Premier League results.