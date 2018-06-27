XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/06/2018 - 12:48 BST

I’m In England, Waiting For Call To Speak To Manchester City – Jorginho’s Agent Offers Update

 




Jorginho's agent has revealed he is in England and waiting for the green light from Napoli to tie up his client's switch to Manchester City. 

Pep Guardiola has identified the midfield as a priority signing this summer, but Manchester City have faced issues agreeing a deal with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is known as a tough negotiator.




They are working on an agreement and are tipped to find one eventually with the Serie A club, as agent Joao Santos waits patiently in England for the phone call which would spark him into action.

The agent, providing an update on the saga, told Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss: "City are working to satisfy the demands of Napoli. Every moment could be a good one.
 


"The player is in Brazil. I am in England at my house and waiting for a call from [Napoli sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli or [Aurelio] De Laurentiis.

"As soon as it arrives, I will move to meet the leadership of City", Santos added.


Napoli have not been keen to lose Jorginho this summer, but the signs point towards the Italy international making the move to the Etihad Stadium.

He played a key role in Napoli pushing Juventus hard for the Serie A title last season.
 