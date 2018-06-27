Inter’s Mousa Dembele Fan Club Gets New Recruit As Serie A Side Remain Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur star Mousa Dembele remains Inter coach Luciano Spalletti's top target for midfield, even ahead of William Carvalho, who is available on a free transfer.



Dembele is entering the last year of his contract at Spurs and a scramble for his signature is developing as he leans towards wanting a new challenge.











But with Tottenham looking for €30m for Dembele, the road to a deal for Inter is not smooth and the club's Chinese owners have been warming towards William.



Signing William may not be as clear cut as had first appeared though, despite him requesting the termination of his deal at Sporting Lisbon.





But regardless, Spalletti continues to prefer a deal for Dembele, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.



The Dembele fan club at Inter has also been strengthened by the club signing Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan.



Nainggolan, who joined Inter earlier this week, considers countryman Dembele to be one of the best players in world football.



And so the signs point to Inter not giving up in their chase for the Tottenham man.

