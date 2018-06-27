XRegister
06 October 2016

27/06/2018 - 14:22 BST

It Could Be Very Hot – Rangers Star Warns Team-Mates Over Key Factor In Europa League Trip

 




Jamie Murphy has warned Rangers they will need to be prepared for hot conditions when they head to Macedonia to play FK Shkupi. 

The Gers have been drawn to play the Skopje-based side over the course of two legs in the first qualifying round of the Europa League, with the first leg set for Ibrox on 12th July and the return the following week.




Murphy has experience of playing European football in that neighbourhood of the continent as he turned out for Motherwell against Albanian outfit Flamurtari.

And the winger has warned Rangers they must be ready to deal with the heat they could encounter in Macedonia; the temperatures could even be in the 30s when the Gers head over.
 


The former Motherwell man told Rangers TV at the club's pre-season training base in Spain: "The first thing I thought in drawing a team from Macedonia is it’s not far from Albania where we played, and I remember it being proper hot.

"It is something we’ll need to be prepared for – we have had a good week here where it has been 25-30 degrees, so it is good practice for what is going to take place.


"If you’re not looking forward to it, there is something wrong.

"You want to play for Rangers in Europe, it is a big thing for the club and it is why we are all here."

Rangers were eliminated in the first qualifying round last season and new boss Steven Gerrard is already eyeing doing much better this term, with the group stage in his sights.
 