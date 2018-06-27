It’s Getting Tougher To Qualify But Celtic Deserve Champions League, Says Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic skipper Scott Brown has conceded that Champions League qualification is getting tougher every season, though he believes that it is where his club deserve to be.



The treble winners from last season are currently in Austria preparing for their Champions League qualification campaign, that starts with a first-round tie against Armenian outfit Alashkert.











The tie against Alashkert though isn't the only hurdle to cross as they compete for one of the four places available to qualifiers that are winners of their respective leagues.



Stressing the importance of the training camp in Austria therefore, Brown said that it is perfect given the tough nature of the season that awaits Celtic.





"It's perfect, it's good being in the middle of nowhere", Brown told STV.



"It's all about training hard while making sure you enjoy your relaxation as well.



"It gets a base of fitness levels, match fitness is completely different but it's great to go into these competitions by playing at a good tempo."



The Hoops will take part in four two-legged ties to reach the group stage of the Champions League this season, though they will be seeded every time.



And if they lose at any stage of the qualifiers or the playoff round they will drop into the next round of the Europa League, a prospect that Brown insists that his team dread given the level the club have reached over the last few years. .



"Qualification is getting harder and harder every season, but whatever is put in front of us we need to make sure we get past it as that's where the club deserves to be."