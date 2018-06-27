Jack Rodwell Agrees Sunderland Contract Termination, MLS Bound

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Rodwell has terminated his contract with Sunderland, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The midfielder was firmly out of favour at the Stadium of Light and Sunderland had been trying to shift him off the books, but without success.











The Black Cats' relegation from the Championship to League One meant that Rodwell's £73,000 per week salary had been cut to £44,000 per week.



Rodwell has now sat down and come to an agreement with Sunderland to bring his time at the club to a close.





The former Manchester City midfielder had one year remaining on his deal and has agreed a package with Sunderland to end it.



Rodwell is now tipped to seal a switch to a club in the United States as he aims to relaunch his career in the MLS.



The news is a boost to Sunderland, who can now finally move Rodwell's salary off their wage bill.



He cost Sunderland a fee of around £10m to sign from Manchester City in 2014.

