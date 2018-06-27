Joey Barton Massive Influence – Leeds United Talent Can’t Wait To Play For Fleetwood Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town have completed the signing of defender Lewie Coyle on loan from Leeds United and the Whites youngster has admitted the presence of the former QPR star was a big pull.



Coyle spent time on loan at Fleetwood last season and impressed with his displays for the Cod Army in League One, making a whopping 48 appearances for the club.











Now Fleetwood have moved to bring Coyle back in, again on loan, and the deal runs until the new year.



The defender is delighted to have sealed the move and revealed the chance to work for Barton was simply too good to turn down.





He told Fleetwood's official site: "I’m looking forward to getting started and seeing what is ahead.



"The new Head Coach was a massive influence in my move and it just made sense with me coming back.



"I hope it’s a different kind of season, but I know if we knuckle down, we will be at the right of the table", Coyle added.



The 22-year-old will be looking to kick on with his development once again at Fleetwood, but has high standards to live up to, having won the Players' Player of the Year award at the club last term.

