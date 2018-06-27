Jury Out On Birmingham City Accepting Less Than Ideal Leeds United Offer For David Stockdale

Follow @insidefutbol





The jury is out on whether Birmingham City will accept a loan proposal from Leeds United for goalkeeper David Stockdale.



Blues have told Stockdale he is surplus to requirements this summer and are keen to see him exit the club.











Leeds, looking to bring in another goalkeeper, have zeroed in on Stockdale and have put forward a season-long loan offer.



But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, it is far from clear whether Blues will play ball as they have been eyeing shifting Stockdale out on a permanent basis.





The 32-year-old has another two years left on his contract at Birmingham and a loan move to Leeds would not solve the situation for Blues.



Stockdale has even been told he will train with the youth team if he does not leave Birmingham this summer.



Leeds will want an answer from Birmingham to their loan offer soon as they bid to step up their transfer business.



But Blues boss Garry Monk may be in no mood to do his former club favours.

