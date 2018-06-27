Lazio Would Be Laughing – West Ham Fans Weigh In On Latest Felipe Anderson Development

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have made fresh contact with Lazio to increase their offer for Felipe Anderson, with the fans weighing in on the development.



The Hammers have been working to reach an agreement with Lazio for Anderson since May. Lazio president Claudio Lotito has put in demands of €45m plus €5m in bonuses, but the East Londoners have offered €40m.











The long wait has been playing on fans minds with Hammer Robbie Lawther questioning if the player is even worth the money. Dale on the other hand is not sure whether the deal will go through.



Make this the last bid if true. Is he worth it?? #WHUFC https://t.co/GGaYxoJA4j — Robbie Lawther (@RLawther94) June 27, 2018

*West ham pull out of negotiations* — dale (@dpj94) June 27, 2018



Greg Fisher though thinks that given the present market conditions the price for the Brazilian attacking midfielder is 'quite a good offer'.

35million + add ons for Felipe Anderson is actually quite a good offer to be fair people saying 30+mil is too much but is it? Look at the prices for players nowadays #COYI @Baz1980WHU @WestHamUtd — Greg Fisher (@Greg_Fisher17) June 27, 2018



Liam is excited with at the possible summer signings by the club, claiming that he would be 'over the moon' if West Ham can pull off the deal.



I’d be over the moon if we bought a CB for 20+mil and bid 35mil for a player. — Liam (@ldabbs89) June 27, 2018

Another Twitter user and West Ham fan Lee Embleton was on the sceptical side of things, hinting that Lazio will be the ones 'laughing all the way to the bank' if the deal is agreed at the mooted price.



Meanwhile, Fadi is frustrated at the slow progress towards signing Anderson, and Lumala Nicholas is wondering what the club are up to.



Lazio laughing all the way to the bank if they pull this one off — Lee Embleton (@embleton01) June 27, 2018

This has been dragging since May — F A (@007Fadi) June 27, 2018