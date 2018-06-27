XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/06/2018 - 12:24 BST

Lazio Would Be Laughing – West Ham Fans Weigh In On Latest Felipe Anderson Development

 




West Ham United have made fresh contact with Lazio to increase their offer for Felipe Anderson, with the fans weighing in on the development.

The Hammers have been working to reach an agreement with Lazio for Anderson since May. Lazio president Claudio Lotito has put in demands of €45m plus €5m in bonuses, but the East Londoners have offered €40m.




The long wait has been playing on fans minds with Hammer Robbie Lawther questioning if the player is even worth the money. Dale on the other hand is not sure whether the deal will go through.
 

 


Greg Fisher though thinks that given the present market conditions the price for the Brazilian attacking midfielder is 'quite a good offer'.

 

 

 


Liam is excited with at the possible summer signings by the club, claiming that he would be 'over the moon' if West Ham can pull off the deal.
 

 

Another Twitter user and West Ham fan Lee Embleton was on the sceptical side of things, hinting that Lazio will be the ones 'laughing all the way to the bank' if the deal is agreed at the mooted price.

Meanwhile, Fadi is frustrated at the slow progress towards signing Anderson, and Lumala Nicholas is wondering what the club are up to.
 

 

 

 

 

 