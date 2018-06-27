XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/06/2018 - 16:17 BST

Leeds United Lock Down Youngster On Fresh Contract

 




Leeds United have confirmed that their goalkeeper Kamil Miazek has signed a new deal with the Whites which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2019.

The 21-year-old joined Leeds on trial last season, before signing a short-term deal until the end of the 2017/18 season. The Polish shot-stopper went on to make seven appearances for the Under-23 team.




The goalkeeper, who has put pen to paper on a new one year deal with the club, had previously been in Feyenoord's academy and was available after parting ways with Polish side Chojniczanka.

Miazek had a good time with the Whites under Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan as he was commanding and confident between the sticks throughout the second half of the 2017/18 season.
 


The youngster got his opportunity after Bailey Peacock-Farrell earned promotion to the first team, which opened the way for Miazek.

Miazek, who has proved to be an integral part of the Under-23 team, will now look to get another successful season under his belt with the Whites.


He will also be bidding to catch the eye of senior side boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds appointed Bielsa on a two-year deal earlier this summer.
 