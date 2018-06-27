XRegister
06 October 2016

27/06/2018 - 21:52 BST

Manuel Lanzini Reassures West Ham Fans Over Injury Situation

 




West Ham playmaker Manuel Lanzini has reassured the club's fans about a return to action early in 2019, though he has refused to set a specific date.

The Argentine was named in Argentina's 23-man squad for the World Cup, but could not make it to Russia after picking up a anterior knee ligament injury which needed to be operated on.




It had been claimed in some quarters that the recovery process would be long and the 25-year-old might be forced to miss the entire 2018/19 season.

Lanzini though insists that there is no truth to those reports and he is expecting to be ready to play again in early 2019.
 


"Some English media said that my injury would make me miss the next season, that there were complications with the operation", Lanzini wrote on Twitter.

"All that is wrong."


"The operation went really well.

"Even if I do not want to set a date, I hope to be ready to play again in early 2019."

Lanzini featured in a total of 27 league matches for West Ham last season, scoring five goals and setting up seven more for his team-mates.

His fine form had seen him linked with a move away from the London Stadium.
 