Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea Trip Blocked, Napoli Supremo Seeks Roman Abramovich Talks

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has not yet given Maurizio Sarri permission to travel to England as he seeks talks directly with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.



De Laurentiis has removed Sarri from his post as coach and replaced him with Carlo Ancelotti.











But Sarri's contract and release clause set at €8m remains in effect, something which has complicated Chelsea's bid to appoint him as Antonio Conte's successor.



Sarri's representatives have made good progress with Chelsea, but the green light has yet to be received from De Laurentiis.





According to Italian radio station Radio Crc, Sarri cannot travel to England before De Laurentiis gives his authorisation.



And the Napoli supremo is keen to speak to Abramovich himself to reach an agreement.



Chelsea still have Conte in place as manager, despite the fact they are looking to put Sarri in charge at Stamford Bridge for next season.



Sarri led Napoli to a finish of second in Serie A last season and has already identified a number of targets for Chelsea to chase, with the Blues starting to do so.

