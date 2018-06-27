Not Happy About This – Leeds United Fans React To Lewie Coyle’s Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed the loaning out of Lewie Coyle to Fleetwood Town, leading to Whites fans taking to social media to react to the announcement.



Coyle, who came up through the youth set-up at Leeds, spent last year on a season-long loan at League One side Fleetwood. He has now inked a fresh loan deal, running until early January.











Coyle made 48 appearances for the fylde coast side with four assists to his name – and Fleetwood were keen to have him back.



📰 | #LUFC can confirm Lewie Coyle has rejoined League One side Fleetwood Town on loan until January — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 27, 2018

100% need a new RB/RWB – but I'd prefer Coyle on the bench over Berardi as cover — Nathan 🦁🦁🦁 (@1NTKNM1) June 27, 2018



Twitter user Andy Longstaff thinks the move 'will be great' with the player gaining experience. He also feels that the player has a big future with Leeds.

Think another season on loan will be great with for experience and development. People will say he should be competing. But think if we play 3 at the back then he might be 5/6 option so would rather him playing week in week out. still feel he has a big future with us. — Andy Longstaff (@ClipperBoyz) June 27, 2018



Alex Wilcockson echoed similar views, saying the move although disappointing, 'makes sense', leaving him hoping the player has a 'fantastic season' and can come back straight into the Leeds squad.



@deancore I feel this makes sense, although disappointed I feel we need to get comfortable in our new system first, hopefully he has a fantastic season for them again and can come back into our squad and just slot straight in! Denton needs a loan also! — Alex Wilcockson (@AlexWilcockson) June 27, 2018

With new head coach Marcelo Bielsa holding his first training session, there is renewed vigour at the club, but Matt fears a repeat of last season.



Rob too agreed with Matt, calling it a 'bad move', with Damian Staniforth opining that the club should have 'kept him for pre-season' and saying he is not happy with the move for Coyle.



We will have no players again like last season through injurys and suspesnsions, its gunno be like last season again — Matt (@Itz_Mat_Forshaw) June 27, 2018

Bad move, here we go again — Rob (@Rob94247840) June 27, 2018