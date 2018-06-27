XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/06/2018 - 12:33 BST

Not Happy About This – Leeds United Fans React To Lewie Coyle’s Departure

 




Leeds United have confirmed the loaning out of Lewie Coyle to Fleetwood Town, leading to Whites fans taking to social media to react to the announcement.

Coyle, who came up through the youth set-up at Leeds, spent last year on a season-long loan at League One side Fleetwood. He has now inked a fresh loan deal, running until early January.




Coyle made 48 appearances for the fylde coast side with four assists to his name – and Fleetwood were keen to have him back.
 

 


Twitter user Andy Longstaff thinks the move 'will be great' with the player gaining experience. He also feels that the player has a big future with Leeds.

 

 

 


Alex Wilcockson echoed similar views, saying the move although disappointing, 'makes sense', leaving him hoping the player has a 'fantastic season' and can come back straight into the Leeds squad.
 

 

With new head coach Marcelo Bielsa holding his first training session, there is renewed vigour at the club, but Matt fears a repeat of last season.

Rob too agreed with Matt, calling it a 'bad move', with Damian Staniforth opining that the club should have 'kept him for pre-season' and saying he is not happy with the move for Coyle.
 

 

 

 

 

 