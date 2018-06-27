Now Steven Gerrard Is Focusing On Tactics, Rangers Star Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has revealed the Gers are now working on the tactical side of the game after brushing up their fitness under new boss Steven Gerrard.



The Scottish giants are in Spain at a pre-season training camp where Gerrard and his coaching team are whipping them into shape ahead of a gruelling season which will start with the Europa League qualifiers next month.











Murphy makes no bones about the fact that pre-season under the Liverpool legend has so far been difficult.



But after tough physical fitness work, the emphasis has started to shift towards tactics as Gerrard looks to hammer his message home into the Rangers stars.





Murphy revealed to Rangers TV: "I didn’t believe it as first! It’s his first job in management, but he has been a magnificent player for years and years and done things at the top level.



"We are all here to learn from him and the coaching staff as well. He has a great bunch of staff behind him and we are all learning from all of them.



"They are all really good.



"Pre-season has been hard – there has been a lot of running and a lot of working hard, but we have started working on the tactical side of things already so we are prepared for the first game.



"It always happens when a new manager comes in whoever it is. People want to impress and people want to do well", Murphy added.



Rangers have one friendly lined up before they dive into their Europa League campaign, with a visit from English side Bury coming on 6th July.



The Gers take on FK Shkupi on 12th July at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie.

