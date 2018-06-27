XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/06/2018 - 14:04 BST

Now Steven Gerrard Is Focusing On Tactics, Rangers Star Reveals

 




Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has revealed the Gers are now working on the tactical side of the game after brushing up their fitness under new boss Steven Gerrard. 

The Scottish giants are in Spain at a pre-season training camp where Gerrard and his coaching team are whipping them into shape ahead of a gruelling season which will start with the Europa League qualifiers next month.




Murphy makes no bones about the fact that pre-season under the Liverpool legend has so far been difficult.

But after tough physical fitness work, the emphasis has started to shift towards tactics as Gerrard looks to hammer his message home into the Rangers stars.
 


Murphy revealed to Rangers TV: "I didn’t believe it as first! It’s his first job in management, but he has been a magnificent player for years and years and done things at the top level.

"We are all here to learn from him and the coaching staff as well. He has a great bunch of staff behind him and we are all learning from all of them.


"They are all really good.

"Pre-season has been hard – there has been a lot of running and a lot of working hard, but we have started working on the tactical side of things already so we are prepared for the first game.

"It always happens when a new manager comes in whoever it is. People want to impress and people want to do well", Murphy added.

Rangers have one friendly lined up before they dive into their Europa League campaign, with a visit from English side Bury coming on 6th July.

The Gers take on FK Shkupi on 12th July at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie.
 