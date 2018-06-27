XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/06/2018 - 21:44 BST

Only Loan Stance Could Rule Leeds United Out of Signing Premier League Star

 




Manchester City have been linked with selling goalkeeper Angus Gunn rather than loaning him out, something which would end Leeds United's chances of landing him.

The Whites are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper after selling Felix Wiedwald to Eintracht Frankfurt recently.




Leeds have been linked with Manchester City's Gunn and would look to sign him on loan from the Citizens.

But Pep Guardiola's men have been linked with a possible sale instead, something which would end Leeds' hopes, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale is also on Leeds' radar, with the Whites again interested in a loan deal.

Gunn spent last season on loan in the Championship with Norwich City featuring in all 46 league matches for the Canaries.


It had been thought Leeds' appointment of Marcelo Bielsa would put the Whites in pole position to sign Gunn.

The goalkeeper is under contract with the Citizens until 2020.
 