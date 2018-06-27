Pick Them – Tottenham Star Wants All Spurs Players To Start For England Against Belgium

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is eager to take on his Spurs team-mates when Belgium face England in the Group G top spot decider on Thursday.



England and Belgium both have won their opening two World Cup games and have six points in their bag. The two sides will look to outclass each other on Thursday in the hope of finishing top of Group G.











Vertonghen is of the opinion that it will be a special match between two top quality sides who have looked solid in the opening stages of the World Cup.



He also hopes that all the England players at Spurs make it to the England team against Belgium, which would make the contest even more entertaining and special.





Vertonghen told Tottenham's official website: “It will be special.



“I think about the line-up before the match and standing side-by-side with guys who I have played 200 games with at Spurs.



“These are players I see every day and facing them will be something special.



"I hope all the England players at Spurs play as that would be something special.”



Both teams, who have already qualified for the knockout stage, will be going out with only one aim in mind on Thursday – to pick up a victory to secure a top spot in the group.