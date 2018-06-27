Serie A Side Keen On Chelsea Midfielder Jeremie Boga

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A side Sassuolo are launching an attempt to sign Jeremie Boga from Chelsea.



Boga spent last term on loan at Birmingham City in the Championship and is expected to again be on the move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.











According to Sky Italia, Sassuolo want to snap up the midfielder and could take him on loan from Chelsea.



However, Sassuolo could encounter an issue in that Boga made clear last month that he does not want to be loaned out by Chelsea again.





The 21-year-old has had loan spells at Rennes, Granada and Birmingham, and is keen to settle down, challenging Chelsea to either keep him or sell him.



He joined Chelsea's youth ranks in 2009 and progressed through the academy set-up.



Sassuolo finished in eleventh spot in Serie A last season after taking 43 points from their 38 games.



It remains to be seen if the Italian outfit will land Boga this summer to strengthen their midfield options.

