Steven Gerrard Gave Me No 8 Shirt, He’s My Motivation, Liverpool New Boy Naby Keita Reveals

Naby Keita has joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig and has revealed he was handed the number 8 shirt by none other than Reds legend Steven Gerrard.



The midfielder will officially become a Liverpool player on 1st July, but is already becoming accustomed to life as a Reds star and will wear the number 8 shirt.











And Keita, on his first visit to Liverpool last summer, when the deal was agreed, revealed he was given the shirt by then Reds Under-18s coach Gerrard.



The moment was a special one for the 23-year-old and he is determined to try to live up to Gerrard's expectations.





Keita told LFC TV: "It was an incredible day for me. He gave me the No.8 jersey. When it happened, it was a surprise and I didn’t expect it.



"When he came in, I looked and him and said, ‘wow’ because he is a legend.



"He is somebody who always showed respect, who gave his all on the pitch, somebody who is loved here.



"If somebody like that gives you his shirt number, it’s not to play around with, it is to try and do as much as he did – that’s my motivation."



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was desperate to sign Keita last summer, but agreed to wait another 12 months to get his man after RB Leipzig set their face against selling.



Klopp now has his man as he sets about strengthening a squad which reached the Champions League final last season.



He is the first player to wear the number 8 shirt at Liverpool since Gerrard left.

