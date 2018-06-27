XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/06/2018 - 16:21 BST

Stuart Armstrong Has Done It In Champions League – Celtic Star Says Southampton New Boy Will Be Missed

 




Celtic skipper Scott Brown has wished his former team-mate Stuart Armstrong all the best for his future, also revealing that the player will be missed at Celtic Park.

The 26-year-old has been snapped up by Premier League side Southampton for a fee in the region of £7m, with the player signing a four-year contract with the Saints.




At Celtic, Armstrong formed a successful partnership with veteran Brown at the heart of midfield, and proved to be instrumental to Brendan Rodgers' double treble winning squad.

33-year-old Brown now insists that he will miss his partner of three seasons in the Celtic midfield, though he insists that he wishes nothing but good for Armstrong at Southampton.
 


"Stuart will be fantastic down there, he's done it in the Champions League for us", Brown told STV.

"He'll be a huge miss for us because he is great about the place with the lads."


Giving his opinion about the deal, Brown said that it served the purpose of both parties.

"On the field as well he's got legs, an ability some players haven't got – to go past people, to score goals, to create chances – but it was right for both parties.

"We wish Stuart all the best, he knows what I think of him, he's going to be a big miss for me especially, with his legs in the middle of the park."

Armstrong featured in a total of 24 Scottish Premiership games last season, scoring three goals and setting up four more for his team-mates.


 