Terms Agreed – Southampton Medical On Thursday For Mohamed Elyounoussi

Southampton are closing in on FC Basel forward Mohamed Elyounoussi after agreeing a fee for his services with the Swiss giants.



Saints boss Mark Hughes is looking to get business done in the transfer market and after landing Stuart Armstrong from Celtic has turned his attention to Norway international Elyounoussi.











According to Norwegian daily VG, the Premier League side have agreed terms with Elyounoussi and he is scheduled to travel to England tonight.



The 23-year-old is expected to be put through his medical paces by Southampton on Thursday as he closes in on a move.





Basel signed the Norway star from Molde in 2016 and he has progressed rapidly at St Jakob-Park.



He made 44 appearances across all competitions for Basel last season, scoring 13 times and creating another 17 goals for his team-mates.



Elyounoussi turned out in all Basel's Champions League games last season, featuring all the way through to the Swiss side's Champions League last 16 exit against Manchester City.



The forward will get the chance to test himself against the Citizens once again next season, this time in a Southampton shirt.

