06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/06/2018 - 16:36 BST

There’s A Good Bond – Rangers Coach Pleased With Pre-Season Camp

 




Rangers coach Tom Culshaw is delighted with the standards reached by the players at the Gers' pre-season camp in Spain and is pleased to build a rapport with them.

Culshaw is no stranger to Rangers' new boss Steven Gerrard as they share a close friendship and most recently worked together with Liverpool Under-18s last season.




He believes that it has been a wonderful several days at the training camp and says the standard of training has been high. He also stated that getting to know all the players and the staff is brilliant and is ready to work with them next season.

The technical coach is of the opinion that there has been a good bond between all the players and the staff over the last few days and things are looking good so far.
 


He told the club's official website: “It has been brilliant. The first few days back at the training ground was great getting to know all of the players, but since we have got over to the camp, I think the standard of training and getting to know all of the players and the staff has been really good.

“Obviously, a lot of us have worked together at our previous club, but I think the time over here at the camp, it has been good to get to know the rest of the staff who were already at the club.


“I think there has been a good bond between us all in the last few days, and it is really working well.”

Culshaw will be looking to help Gerrard plot Rangers' path through to the Europa League group stage as they bid to start the season well.

 