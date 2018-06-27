This Is Depressing – Manchester United Fans React To Marouane Fellaini Stay Reports

Follow @insidefutbol





Marouane Fellaini is claimed to have agreed a new two-year contract to stay at Manchester United, with Red Devils fans taking to social media to express their displeasure.



Fellaini, who has kept Manchester United waiting over a new contract for several months, was expected to leave Old Trafford this summer after the expiry of his current deal.











Premier League rivals Arsenal, along with AC Milan were considered to be likely destinations for the Belgian international, but the new deal would end the uncertainty surrounding the player. However, some fans are less than pleased about his potential stay.



@Fellaini get out of our club!!. We don't want you!. We're tired of this Fellaini and shows why #MUFC are still fumbling reaching the top. Total mediocrity. Shaw, Martial, Good midfield signings but noooo let's fight to keep Fellaini and Young. — Ayman Ameen (@A_sleemy) June 27, 2018

@Fellaini even if u stay NO FAN WILL EVER BACK U AND U WILL CONTINUE TO BE ABUSED. Uve held the club ransom. No fan will ever forget this.#mufc — there-is-only-one-zlatan (@ThereZlatan) June 27, 2018



Twitter user, Castael was left stunned by the news, calling it an 'absolute shambles' for the club, while There Is Only One Zlatan warned Fellaini fans won't forget him taking his time to sign.

I'm lost for words over the Fellaini staying reports. Stunned. An absolute shambles if true. #MUFC — Castael (@_Castael) June 27, 2018



Thomas J Delany, says the news has had a bad effect on him, when he described 'how news about one player can change' his excitement for the transfer window.



Was half excited for the rest of the transfer window and pre-season to start. Amazing how news about one player can change that. #MUFC #Fellaini — Thomas J Delany (@What_TJD_Said) June 27, 2018

