XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/06/2018 - 23:50 BST

This Is Depressing – Manchester United Fans React To Marouane Fellaini Stay Reports

 




Marouane Fellaini is claimed to have agreed a new two-year contract to stay at Manchester United, with Red Devils fans taking to social media to express their displeasure.

Fellaini, who has kept Manchester United waiting over a new contract for several months, was expected to leave Old Trafford this summer after the expiry of his current deal.




Premier League rivals Arsenal, along with AC Milan were considered to be likely destinations for the Belgian international, but the new deal would end the uncertainty surrounding the player. However, some fans are less than pleased about his potential stay.
 

 


Twitter user, Castael was left stunned by the news, calling it an 'absolute shambles' for the club, while There Is Only One Zlatan warned Fellaini fans won't forget him taking his time to sign.

 

 

 


Thomas J Delany, says the news has had a bad effect on him, when he described 'how news about one player can change' his excitement for the transfer window.
 

 

Chris Curley did not mince his words when dubbing the news a depressing start to his day.

Meanwhile, Twitter user, The Duchess, wanted to hide and wallow in her disappointment at the situation.
 

 

 

 

 