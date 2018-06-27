Transfer Totally Off Table – Chelsea Star’s Agent Confirms Injury Has Hit Move Chances

Follow @insidefutbol





A return to PSV Eindhoven for Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel has been taken off the table due to another knee injury for the Dutchman.



Van Ginkel was in fine form for the Eindhoven-based club last season as he helped them to win the Dutch Eredivisie title.











PSV had been linked with wanting Van Ginkel back, but the injury means a transfer is not currently being considered, the player's agent says.



"In consultation with Chelsea's medical staff, we will look at the situation", agent Karel Jansen told the Eindhovens Dagblad.





"In any case, a transfer is not an issue at the moment", he added.



Jansen cannot rule out Van Ginkel having to go under the knife again, but insists other possibilities must be explored first for his client, which could mean just a period of rest or injections.



"We're going to try to solve it with rest, injections or another operation, all these are scenarios which are weighed up.



"At the moment a transfer is totally unavailable."



The midfielder made 28 appearances in the Eredivisie for PSV last season, scoring an impressive 14 goals and providing four assists.



His contract at Chelsea runs until the summer of 2020 and he has been plagued by injuries during his time on the books at Stamford Bridge.

