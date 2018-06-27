XRegister
06 October 2016

27/06/2018 - 15:04 BST

We Must Meet For Coffee – Rangers Coach Rolls Out Welcome Mat For Chelsea Talent

 




Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has welcomed Chelsea youngster Ruben Sammut to Scottish football, offering to meet for a coffee. 

Scottish side Falkirk have completed the capture of Sammut, Chelsea Under-23s skipper, on loan for the forthcoming season.




The 21-year-old midfielder, who has featured for Scotland Under-21s at international level, will be looking to kick on with his development north of the border as he tastes senior football in the Scottish Championship.

Beale, a former Chelsea youth coach, has rolled out the red carpet for Sammut in Scotland and is looking forward to seeing how he does while at Falkirk.
 


The Rangers first team coach wrote on Twitter: "We will have to meet for a coffee in Glasgow – Ruben Sammut, good luck on the move to Falkirk.

"Look forward to seeing your progress this year mate", Beale added.


Sammut has been on the books at Chelsea since the age of eight, progressing through the Premier League giants' academy system.

He is not slated to come up against Beale's Rangers next season, with Falkirk in the Scottish Championship.
 