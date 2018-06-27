Why Are We Stalling – Leeds United Fans React To David Stockdale Developments

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are in advanced talks to try to loan goalkeeper David Stockdale from Birmingham City, leaving Whites fans reacting to the news on social media.



Stockdale's current club, Birmingham, have told the player that he no longer feautures in their plans, with Garry Monk keen to see him exit the club.











Leeds are in need of a goalkeeper, but Birmingham are not making it easy as they want a permanent sale, something which leads Whites fan K And L Plastering to bemoan what they see as a stalling tactic, while Leeds 4 Life views Stockdale as a superb signing.



It’s a bit concerning that other clubs seemingly are making moves in the market but Leeds seem to be stalling. Hopefully they don’t think that the lure of a name manager is enough without bolstering the squad — K And L Plastering (@plasterKandL) June 27, 2018

Stockdale as number 1, BPF as back up. That sounds pretty good to me — Leeds 4 Life (@pabosbarmyarmy) June 27, 2018



Nathan enquired if the club had put all their money into appointing Marcelo Bielsa, due to looking for a loan deal rather than a permanent signing.

have we spent all our money on the manager? 🤦‍♂️ — Nathan 🦁🦁🦁 (@1NTKNM1) June 27, 2018



Birmingham fan Kyle Colclough joined the conversation, offering to drive the player himself to wherever Leeds wanted.



Buy him off us, quickly. Once it’s all done I’ll drive him, where would you like him dropped off? — 𝕶𝕮 (@kyle_colclough) June 27, 2018

Nigel Omonrojie Smith seemed sceptical of the intent, commenting that the club are trying to sign 'bigger name players on the same old budget'.



Joe Atherton though did not mince any words, calling the situation 'a disgrace', while Barrie Worsnop is concerned about the slow progression of transfer dealings at Elland Road.



It feels like we’re trying to sign bigger named players on the same old budget. If we are serious about Bielsa and going for it this season we need to crack on so MB can work with his squad and be ready from the off. #lufc — NigelOmonrojie-Smith (@NOS74) June 27, 2018

This is a disgrace, this much hassle signing an unwanted Championship GK — Joe Atherton (@joetmatherton) June 27, 2018