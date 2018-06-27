XRegister
27/06/2018 - 23:41 BST

Why Are We Stalling – Leeds United Fans React To David Stockdale Developments

 




Leeds United are in advanced talks to try to loan goalkeeper David Stockdale from Birmingham City, leaving Whites fans reacting to the news on social media.

Stockdale's current club, Birmingham, have told the player that he no longer feautures in their plans, with Garry Monk keen to see him exit the club.




Leeds are in need of a goalkeeper, but Birmingham are not making it easy as they want a permanent sale, something which leads Whites fan K And L Plastering to bemoan what they see as a stalling tactic, while Leeds 4 Life views Stockdale as a superb signing.
 

 


Nathan enquired if the club had put all their money into appointing Marcelo Bielsa, due to looking for a loan deal rather than a permanent signing.

 

 

 


Birmingham fan Kyle Colclough joined the conversation, offering to drive the player himself to wherever Leeds wanted.
 

 

Nigel Omonrojie Smith seemed sceptical of the intent, commenting that the club are trying to sign 'bigger name players on the same old budget'.

Joe Atherton though did not mince any words, calling the situation 'a disgrace', while Barrie Worsnop is concerned about the slow progression of transfer dealings at Elland Road.
 

 

 

 

 

 