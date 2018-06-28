Chelsea Move For Arsenal and Manchester United Target Aleksandr Golovin, Maurizio Sarri Gives Green Light

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have made their move for Russia World Cup star Aleksandr Golovin, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus.



Juventus have been putting in the legwork to get a deal for Golovin over the line, but the midfielder's club side CSKA Moscow are sticking to a €25m valuation and the Italian champions do not want to put more than €20m plus bonuses on the table.











Chelsea have been monitoring the situation and, following Juventus' push for Golovin stalling, are moving into position, according to Sky Italia.



The Blues met Golovin's agents before the World Cup started and have also been given the green light by Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to become the new manager at Stamford Bridge.





Sarri was keen on Golovin while he was in charge at Napoli and would delight at the Russian joining Chelsea.



Juventus could yet rethink their position and improve their offer for Golovin.



While with Arsenal and Manchester United having also been linked, Chelsea could still have a fight on their hands to land the Russia star.



The 22-year-old came through the youth academy at CSKA Moscow and won his first Russia cap in 2015.

