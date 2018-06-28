Chelsea Target Set To Sign New Napoli Contract, Release Clause Removed

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are to lock down Chelsea target Raul Albiol on a new contract today which will remove the €6m release clause in his deal.



The former Real Madrid defender has been in the sights of several clubs already this summer, but Napoli do not want to lose his services.











And they have found a player who wants to stay in the shape of Albiol, with a contract running until 2021 waiting to be signed by the Spaniard.



According to Sky Italia, the 32-year-old should put pen to paper at some point on Thursday.





Importantly for Napoli, the new deal will remove the €6m release clause in Albiol's contract.



He has been on Chelsea's radar as the Blues look to make sure when they bring in new boss Maurizio Sarri that the team can be shaped to his liking.



Sarri, who was in charge of Napoli last season, handed Albiol regular game time and he appeared in 31 of his side's 38 Serie A games.



The centre-back has now made over 200 appearances for Napoli since joining.

