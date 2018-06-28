Don’t Miss This Chance – Leeds United Star Urges Team-Mates To Learn From Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw insists that he and his team-mates need to be like a sponge with new head coach Marcelo Bielsa, taking all the information given by the Argentine on board.



The 26-year-old, who joined the Whites in January from Middlesbrough for a fee of £4.5m, managed a total of 12 appearances, setting up a single goal for his team-mates last season.











As the team start preparing for the new season, with pre-season already under way with a training camp at Thorp Arch, the youngster insists that it is a chance for him and his team-mates to show what they are capable of and in the process impress the new boss.



Giving his opinion about Bielsa, Forshaw said that it is an exciting appointment and if he and his team-mates follow the boss' instructions closely there is no reason why their hard work cannot pay off.





“I can’t wait to play under him, with someone of that calibre and experience”, Forshaw told his club's official website.



“Us as players should be a sponge to him, take all of the information on board and really commit to what he wants to teach us because I’m sure it will pay off and work for us.



“If you can’t get excited about an appointment like that, I don’t know when you will.



"His CV speaks for itself.”



The Peacocks are looking to make additions to their squad, but have yet to do so this summer.

