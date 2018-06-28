XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/06/2018 - 10:46 BST

Increased Bid Submitted – Juventus In Again For Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd Linked World Cup Star

 




Juventus have broken through the €20m barrier with their bid for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United linked World Cup star Aleksandr Golovin. 

The Russia international, who is on the books at CSKA Moscow, is hot property in the transfer market this summer as several of Europe's biggest clubs show interest.




Juventus have been leading the chase, but are struggling to agree a fee with CSKA Moscow for a man who has caught the eye at the World Cup.

According to Italian daily Corriere di Torino, Juventus have now gone over €20m with their offer for Golovin.
 


They have offered a total of €23m, including bonuses of €3m, while there is also the offer of ten per cent of any future sale fee.

Negotiations are continuing and it remains to be seen whether CSKA Moscow will be convinced by the proposal.


The Russian giants are well aware that good performances for Golovin at the World Cup will only allow them to up his asking price.

They may also hope the Premier League sides linked with the midfielder, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, come to the bidding party.
 