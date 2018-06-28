XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/06/2018 - 11:49 BST

Inter Say No, But West Ham and Monaco Won’t End Interest In Teenager

 




West Ham United and Monaco are continuing to keep tabs on the situation of Inter winger Yann Karamoh. 

Inter snapped the 19-year-old up from French outfit Caen last summer on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy.




Karamoh only enjoyed limited playing time with the Nerazzurri however and clocked up just 480 minutes of football in Serie A last term.

As such, West Ham and Monaco are continuing to work to stay informed on Karamoh's situation, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.
 


The Premier League side and the Ligue 1 outfit want to be ready in the event that Karamoh becomes available.

At present the winger is not available, with Inter coach Luciano Spalletti having ruled out letting him go.


Spalletti feels that Karamoh could be a valuable asset next season and has set his face against selling.

However, in the event Inter rethink the situation, Karamoh will not be short of options.
 