Inter Say No, But West Ham and Monaco Won’t End Interest In Teenager

West Ham United and Monaco are continuing to keep tabs on the situation of Inter winger Yann Karamoh.



Inter snapped the 19-year-old up from French outfit Caen last summer on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy.











Karamoh only enjoyed limited playing time with the Nerazzurri however and clocked up just 480 minutes of football in Serie A last term.



As such, West Ham and Monaco are continuing to work to stay informed on Karamoh's situation, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





The Premier League side and the Ligue 1 outfit want to be ready in the event that Karamoh becomes available.



At present the winger is not available, with Inter coach Luciano Spalletti having ruled out letting him go.



Spalletti feels that Karamoh could be a valuable asset next season and has set his face against selling.



However, in the event Inter rethink the situation, Karamoh will not be short of options.

