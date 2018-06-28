I’ve Always Had Belief I Can Get Into Celtic Team – Bhoys Youngster Backs Himself

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger Lewis Morgan believes that a club need competition for places in order to be successful and says it is competition that he thrives on.



The 21-year-old, a product of Rangers' youth academy, was snapped up by the Bhoys in January from St Mirren.











Morgan though was immediately loaned back to St Mirren Park, where he spent the rest of the season and helped the Buddies win the Championship before returning to Celtic Park after his loan deal expired.



Breaking into Brendan Rodgers' first team does not look easy though the youngster takes all the competition in his stride and insists that it is competition that helps to bring the best out of him.





Morgan insists he feels comfortable at Celtic and is now looking to kick on and feature in as many games as possible.



"I feel comfortable, I feel confident, it's just about getting minutes under my belt now", Morgan told his club's official website.



"I've always had the confidence that I can break in otherwise I wouldn't have come here.



"It's a massive club and I've said previously that the standard of players is so high that I'm going to have to respect that.



"But I'm here to show why I've been brought to the club and what I can offer."



And the 21-year-old is relishing the chance to compete for a spot in the side.



"There's competition all over the park and that's what you need in order to be successful.



"You need players in each position pushing each other on.



"I'm not different, I enjoy competition."



Morgan managed a total of 35 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring 14 goals and setting up nine more for his now former team-mates.

