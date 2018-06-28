Leeds United Pair Out of Picture, Whites Look To Offload Two Signings Made Last Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have declared Caleb Ekuban and Jay-Roy Grot surplus to requirements.



The Whites recently appointed Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach and he jetted into England last weekend, but despite only taking his first training session on Monday, the Argentine had already decided which players to keep and which to offload.











Bielsa is keen to trim the Leeds squad, which he views as carrying too many players at present.



Strikers Ekuban and Grot were handed regular game time last season and Bielsa has come to a view on the pair as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, they are both out of the first team picture.





Ekuban and Grot are expected to depart Elland Road, either on permanent deals or loan switches.



Both players were snapped up by Leeds last summer by director of football Victor Orta.



Ekuban had just finished a season on loan in Albania when Leeds swooped to sign him from Chievo Verona, while Grot arrived from Dutch side NEC Njimegan after their relegation from the Eredivisie.



And it appears neither will be given an opportunity to change Bielsa's view of them.

