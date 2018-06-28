Leeds United’s Loan Offer For David Stockdale Wouldn’t Cover Full Birmingham City Salary

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not willing to cover all of David Stockdale's salary at Birmingham City and could be forced to walk away from signing the goalkeeper after Blues did not play ball on a loan bid.



Garry Monk has told Stockdale to find a new club and he is due to start training with the youth team when he returns next week, if he is still at Blues.











Leeds, looking for a goalkeeper, have gone in with a loan offer for Stockdale, with a view to potentially signing him in the future.



The Whites, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, are willing to pay a chunk of Stockdale's salary and wanted to do a quick deal with Birmingham.





But Blues have been left cold by the proposal which would mean they would still cover some of Stockdale's salary while letting him ply his trade at Championship rivals



As Leeds' offer stands at the moment, Birmingham will not accept it.



Leeds are now pondering whether to end their interest in signing the goalkeeper and focus on other options.



The Whites let one goalkeeper go recently in the shape of Felix Wiedwald and are keen to bring in a new custodian.



But unless Leeds revise their offer for Stockdale or Birmingham have a change of heart, the 32-year-old will not be moving to Elland Road.

