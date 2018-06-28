Liverpool Don’t Need To Fear Anyone – Naby Keita

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool's new signing Naby Keita believes that the Reds should not fear any side in Europe, as he expressed his delight at the prospect of lining up behind a fearsome attack.



The Reds had a successful European campaign last season under Jurgen Klopp as they went all the way to the Champions League final, but ended up losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kyiv.











Keita, who will become the first Liverpool player since Steven Gerrard to wear the number 8, said that he is looking forward to playing behind Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the Reds squad.



The Guinean central midfielder also said that it depends on where Klopp wants him to play, but he cannot wait to get started for his new club.





The 23-year-old was asked how much he is looking forward to playing behind Liverpool's attack and told the club's official site: "Very much. I think it really depends on the coach on whether I’m behind them.



"But I am looking forward to playing with them in this team.



"It is a team that can beat anybody in Europe and has a lot of potential. I can’t wait to play in this team."



Keita will be looking to make an early impression for Liverpool next season as the Reds look to push on and show their run to the Champions League final was not a one off.

