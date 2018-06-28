XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/06/2018 - 13:40 BST

Newcastle, Leicester and West Ham Target Rejects China Offers, Preference Given To Magpies

 




Newcastle United, Leicester City and West Ham target Stefano Sturaro has rejected lucrative proposals from China and is leaning towards the Magpies. 

Juventus' stance has been that they are willing to let the midfielder leave this summer as long as their €20m asking price is met and Sturaro is not short of options.




Premier League trio Newcastle, Leicester and West Ham have all been credited with lodging bids for the Italian, though appear yet to have satisfied Juventus.

Sturaro has, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, knocked back all offers which have arrived from China.
 


And it has been claimed that he is giving priority to Newcastle and is waiting for Rafael Benitez's side to increase their bid.

Newcastle are expected to nudge their offer up to €14m plus €2m in bonuses and it remains to be seen if it is acceptable to Juventus, who could be willing to lower their asking price to €18m.


As such, it appears that Leicester and West Ham are lagging behind in the chase.

However, Sturaro's agent went on the record on Thursday with his view that the Premier League is the world's strongest league, meaning his client's main priority may be a move to England regardless of joining Newcastle.
 