PHOTO: Wayne Rooney Confirms Departure For DC United

Wayne Rooney has confirmed he is MLS bound.



The Everton forward has been in talks with MLS outfit DC United over making the move to the United States this summer.











Everton have left the decision over Rooney's future squarely in his hands and the former England star has come to a conclusion, opting to head to the United States.



Rooney took to social media to post a photograph of himself in a plane and make clear what his destination is.





He is expected to put pen to paper to a contract for two-and-a-half years with DC United.



The MLS side are not expected to pay a transfer fee, but will provide Everton with a compensation package.



Rooney is expected to earn £10m over the course of his contract and could make his debut for DC United on 14th July.



He cannot officially put pen to paper on a contract with DC United until the MLS transfer window swings back open on 10th July.

