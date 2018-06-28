Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Admits To Squad Selection Headache

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted the performance of a number of young players during the club's pre-season training camp in Spain has given him a squad headache.



Gerrard took defenders Matty Shiels and Aiden Wilson, along with wingers Serge Atakayi and Glen Middleton, midfielder Stephen Kelly and striker Zak Rudden to Spain.











The new Gers boss got a close look at the youngsters and was hugely pleased with what he saw.



Now Gerrard admits he will have to think about whether he wants to keep some of the talents around the first team squad heading into the new season.





He told Rangers TV: "They have been fantastic.



"They have been professional, they have given everything they have got and I am really excited by a few of them too.



"We have had six really good ones with us here and I have a bit of thinking to do in terms if I keep a few of them around the first team squad", Gerrard added.



Rangers have been training hard in Spain as they push 14 days worth of pre-season work into a ten-day period.



The Scottish giants are set to start their European adventure next month when they start in the first qualifying round of the Europa League, a competition Gerrard wants to make an early mark in.

