Sunderland Star Wahbi Khazri Agrees Move In Principle With Ligue 1 Club

Sunderland attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri has agreed in principle to join French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne.



Khazri impressed while on loan in France with Rennes last season and is unlikely to turn out for Sunderland again due to the Black Cats' relegation to the third tier of English football.











The Tunisia star is currently in Russia at the World Cup, but talks on his future are continuing as several sides jostle to get to the front of the queue.



Saint-Etienne have put themselves in pole position to capture the 27-year-old and have, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, reached an agreement in principle with Khazri.





The attacker is said to be sold on the challenge presented to him at Les Verts.



Saint-Etienne finished below Rennes in Ligue 1 last season, with a seventh place finish, while Khazri helped Rennes to come fifth.



In a sign of how set on joining Les Verts the player is, he could even travel to France to finalise his move straight after his World Cup campaign with Tunisia ends.



Khazri's Tunisia wind up their campaign today by playing Panama.

